Teens killed in Bossier Parish plane crash identified; LA Tech releases statement

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Authorities have named the two teenagers killed in a small plane crash on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said, “Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office confirms the deceased are Jet Andrew Montgomery, 18, of Bossier City, and Jonathan Cole Harris, 19, of Bossier City. Next of kin have been notified.”

Louisiana Tech released a statement following the announcement. The statement reads, “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of these two young people. We’re working to provide support to members of the Tech Family who are close to them, and we’ll continue to check in and offer support for our students through this difficult time.”

A message posted on Facebook by a family member said, “Jet graduated from Airline last year & was a freshman at Louisiana Tech, he leaves behind so many friends & loved ones mourning our loss.”

The crash took place around 5 a.m. near Barksdale Air Force Base on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Air traffic controllers lost radar contact with the civilian aircraft over the east reservation of BAFB.

Personnel from the base and Bossier City authorities found the plane around 8:25 a.m. in a wooded area on the base’s east reservation. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office provided a drone to help find the wreckage.

The incident remains under investigation.

