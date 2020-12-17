Advertisement

Teens killed in Bossier Parish plane crash identified; LA Tech releases statement

Police lights
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 2:28 PM CST
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Authorities have named the two teenagers killed in a small plane crash on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said, “Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office confirms the deceased are Jet Andrew Montgomery, 18, of Bossier City, and Jonathan Cole Harris, 19, of Bossier City. Next of kin have been notified.”

BSO News Dec. 17, 2020 1:55 p.m. OFFICIAL Release of Names of Deceased in Plane Crash on BAFB Bossier Sheriff's Office...

Posted by Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 17, 2020

Louisiana Tech released a statement following the announcement. The statement reads, “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of these two young people. We’re working to provide support to members of the Tech Family who are close to them, and we’ll continue to check in and offer support for our students through this difficult time.”

A message posted on Facebook by a family member said, “Jet graduated from Airline last year & was a freshman at Louisiana Tech, he leaves behind so many friends & loved ones mourning our loss.”

Yesterday the world lost this beautiful boy. My nephew, my sisters only child. Jet Montgomery had an infectious smile, a...

Posted by Buttercups Cupcakes on Thursday, December 17, 2020

The crash took place around 5 a.m. near Barksdale Air Force Base on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Air traffic controllers lost radar contact with the civilian aircraft over the east reservation of BAFB.

Personnel from the base and Bossier City authorities found the plane around 8:25 a.m. in a wooded area on the base’s east reservation. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office provided a drone to help find the wreckage.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.

