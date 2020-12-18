2 Sisters’ Salsa holds ribbon-cutting for new warehouse

PLAUCHEVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish, family-owned business is continuing to thrive this year. On Thursday, Dec. 17, 2 Sisters’ Salsa held a ribbon-cutting to showcase their new warehouse. According to 2 Sisters’ Salsa owner Patrick Deshotels, this is a part of their phase two expansion. Adding the warehouse provides more space for production.

“The warehouse was a big step for us. We’ve been around for five years, and this is going to help us get through the next five years,” Deshotels said. “It feels really good.”

Deshotels said because of pandemic restrictions, this year has been a challenge.

“It’s been challenging for everyone just because of the situation and the restrictions, and us getting out there. We really need to get out there as a new company and meet people,” Deshotels said. “So, it’s limited us to a certain degree, but we’ve been able to fight through it and do most of the things we set out to do this year.”

The ribbon-cutting was a bright spot that represented how 2 Sisters’ Salsa supports the community’s economy by adding tax revenue and jobs.

Deshotels wants the community to realize that their growth shows that positive things can be done in Avoyelles Parish.

“It’s a challenge and it’s fun, but it’s certainly work. I’m really happy that we’ve done this and put it in Avoyelles Parish,” Deshotels said. “And we’re able to hopefully create more jobs as we grow. Hopefully, people look at this as a sign that we can do really good things here in the parish.”

The Marksville and Bunkie Chamber of Commerce groups, community members and Deshotels’ family were there to support 2 Sisters’ Salsa.

“It’s a great feeling to have the support from everybody and we’ve had it from day one. Everybody has liked the products we produce and have cheered us on along the way,” Deshotels said. “So, it’s very important as we grow to have all that support.”

According to Deshotels, his family-owned business is a chance to provide a future business for his children.

“To possibly give my two daughters an opportunity in the future once they have their degree,” Deshotels said. “And if they want this then they’d have an opportunity to come here and work and help grow the wheels of business in the future. And if they don’t, that’s fine too.”

After the ribbon-cutting, they celebrated with food.

