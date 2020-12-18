Advertisement

$5,000 scholarships offered for female students of sports journalism

Carley Ann McCord
Carley Ann McCord(La. Association of Broadcasters)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Association of Broadcasters (LAB) is offering two $5,000 scholarships in memory of a Louisiana sports journalist who died in a 2019 plane crash. The following information is from the LAB.

The Purpose

This scholarship is in memory of Carley Ann McCord who at 30, died in a plane crash in Lafayette on December 28, 2019. The plane was headed to the LSU vs. Oklahoma game in Atlanta, Georgia. Carley was a sports broadcast media professional in radio, television, and promotions. She worked for WDSU in New Orleans, Guaranty Media in Baton Rouge and Cox Sports. The LAB and WDSU felt that the most effective way to honor her memory was to give two $5,000 scholarships in her name to female students studying sports journalism to encourage the next generation to follow in her footsteps.

