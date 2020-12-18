Advertisement

6 ways to navigate the holidays

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(CNN) – Whether it’s juggling childcare or family coming to town, the holiday break can be fun or feel overwhelming.

But it doesn’t have to be, the experts say.

First, maintain simple routines.

“That might mean going to sleep around the same time every day. Generally, waking up around the same time, too,” according to Jody Baumstein, a licensed therapist.

“Just by doing that, it lets our kids and ourselves know what to expect, which can really create a sense of comfort & security.”

Second, practice healthy habits:

  • Eat well
  • Get good sleep
  • Limit screen time
  • stay active

Third, it’s ok to say no.

“There’s only so much time in the day and if we say yes to everything, we’re just going to feel overloaded and probably burned out within a couple of days, if not hours,” Baumstein says.

Fourth, just breathe.

Really, just breathe. In through your nose and out through your mouth. It can help you cope with stress and help you unwind.

Fifth, get creative.

You could start a new family tradition.

“Instead of thinking about all the things we can’t do, we can really use it as an opportunity with our family to embrace change and think about what we can do instead,” according to Baumstein.

And, No. 6.

Stay connected to family and friends you can’t see because of the pandemic.

“Instead of just having a regular phone call, consider turning it into a FaceTime or zoom,” Baumstein says.

