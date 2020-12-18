Advertisement

APD arrests suspect in connection with recent MacArthur Drive armed robberies

Arrest graphic
Arrest graphic(AP)
By APD and Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD/KALB) - A suspect was arrested on December 18 in connection with three of the armed robberies that recently occurred on MacArthur Drive.

Mokedric K. Cyriak Jr., 26, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with three counts of armed robbery. He was charged with the armed robberies that took place in November and December.

News Channel 5 confirmed that Wilmore’s Food Mart was one of the locations. The city would not release the name of any of the businesses, so we do not yet know the other two locations.

This is still an ongoing investigation. A booking photo for Cyriak is not available at this time. We will update this story when one becomes available.

If anyone has any information about these incidents, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 APD/KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charm Kennedy, 5, lost oxygen for nearly an hour after suffering a heart aneurysm while playing...
Cenla girl fights to live after heart aneurysm, father dies en-route to hospital
COVID-19 claimed the life of a Louisiana couple, shown here with their daughter.
Long-married Louisiana couple dies of COVID-19, pneumonia days apart
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves...
Gayle Benson pays off layaway at Alexandria Walmart, other locations
Police lights
Teens killed in Bossier Parish plane crash identified; LA Tech releases statement
Left to right: Mark Evans and Johnny Schalk
Two of four men arrested in 2019 child porn sting take plea deals

Latest News

Paragon Casino Resort and Hotel’s Tamahka Trails Golf Club has undergone a renovation to...
Paragon Casino Resort’s Tamahka Trails Golf Club undergoes renovation
The City of Alexandria is addressing the issues with the drains around that city that residents...
City of Alexandria offices close for Christmas holidays
(AP Images)
Boil advisories for Cenla
Darin Pasche
Darin Pasche