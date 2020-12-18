APD arrests suspect in connection with recent MacArthur Drive armed robberies

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD/KALB) - A suspect was arrested on December 18 in connection with three of the armed robberies that recently occurred on MacArthur Drive.

Mokedric K. Cyriak Jr., 26, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with three counts of armed robbery. He was charged with the armed robberies that took place in November and December.

News Channel 5 confirmed that Wilmore’s Food Mart was one of the locations. The city would not release the name of any of the businesses, so we do not yet know the other two locations.

This is still an ongoing investigation. A booking photo for Cyriak is not available at this time. We will update this story when one becomes available.

If anyone has any information about these incidents, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

