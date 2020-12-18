Advertisement

Campaigning during coronavirus: How presidential candidates are reaching voters digitally

By Jacqueline Policastro, Tyler S. Smith and Allison Maass
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: Apr. 15, 2020 at 8:27 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The roar of the crowd is gone.

This time of year, voters would normally be headed to campaign rallies for their favorite candidate. But, as social distancing continues, the presidential race has moved online.

“The campaign has moved to the digital realm,” said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

Instead of large rallies, the Trump campaign streams virtual events and a new nightly show.

“We know there are millions of Americans who support the president, and are itching to get involved, and are sitting at home with a lot of time on their hands,” Murtaugh said.

The show is on major social media platforms. Trump’s team reports every program gets at least one million unique views.

You won’t see the president in most online events, however. His campaign says he is busy dealing with the coronavirus response. But the presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden is on camera.

“I think it’s reaching people differently,” said Biden campaign surrogate Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif).

Biden hosts tele-town halls, virtual roundtables and happy hours. His campaign says 20 million people viewed their online content in the second half of March.

“That’s not necessarily covered on the news, because the news is covering 24/7 the virus, as they should,” Bass said. “Does it make sense that the presidential campaign would be on the front pages and on the news 24/7, or is it more appropriate that the communication take place differently?”

One thing both campaigns seem to agree on is they are satisfied with the number of voters they are reaching virtually.

While the 2020 presidential election might not dominate the headlines right now, the competition is settling into its new arena online.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charm Kennedy, 5, lost oxygen for nearly an hour after suffering a heart aneurysm while playing...
Cenla girl fights to live after heart aneurysm, father dies en-route to hospital
COVID-19 claimed the life of a Louisiana couple, shown here with their daughter.
Long-married Louisiana couple dies of COVID-19, pneumonia days apart
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves...
Gayle Benson pays off layaway at Alexandria Walmart, other locations
Police lights
Teens killed in Bossier Parish plane crash identified; LA Tech releases statement
38 officers have left APD this year, 17 for other agencies

Latest News

Vice President Mike Pence received the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Friday at the White House.
Pences get vaccinated for COVID-19
Prisons have been coronavirus hot spots.
1 in 5 prisoners in the US has had COVID-19, 1,700 have died
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, Michael Regan listens as North Carolina Gov. Roy...
Biden picks Regan for EPA nominee, Haaland for interior head
Second COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use
Second COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use
Sen. Joe Manchin, D- W.Va., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on...
Snags on COVID-19 relief with stimulus checks may force weekend sessions