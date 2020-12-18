City of Alexandria offices close for Christmas holidays

The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria Customer Service Office, City Hall and other city offices and departments will be closed on Thursday and Friday, December 24-25, 2020, in observance of the Christmas holidays.

ATRANS Christmas Holiday Schedule:

ATRANS bus service will operate from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and will be closed on Christmas Day (Dec. 25). Regular bus service will resume on Saturday, Dec. 26.

Christmas Week Sanitation Schedule:

The Christmas week sanitation schedule will run as follows:

Monday, Dec. 21 – regular pickup

Tuesday, Dec. 22 – regular pickup

Wednesday, Dec. 23 – regular bagged leaves/grass pickup

Thursday, Dec. 24 – closed

Friday, Dec. 25 – closed

To accommodate for garbage accumulation during holiday closures, trailers will be at the following locations from Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 23, to Monday morning, Dec. 28.

Bringhurst Ball Field (Masonic Drive)

Frank O Hunter Park (Willow Glen River Road)

Bolton Avenue Community Center (315 Bolton Ave.)

Parking lot behind Smackin’ Mack’s (1707 Metro Drive)

Martin Park 911 Center (4216 Ellis St.)

Willow Glen River Road at Third Street (across from 3812 Third St.)

Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall wishes all to stay safe, healthy and have a blessed and peaceful holiday.

