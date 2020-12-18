City of Alexandria offices close for Christmas holidays
ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria Customer Service Office, City Hall and other city offices and departments will be closed on Thursday and Friday, December 24-25, 2020, in observance of the Christmas holidays.
ATRANS Christmas Holiday Schedule:
ATRANS bus service will operate from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and will be closed on Christmas Day (Dec. 25). Regular bus service will resume on Saturday, Dec. 26.
Christmas Week Sanitation Schedule:
The Christmas week sanitation schedule will run as follows:
- Monday, Dec. 21 – regular pickup
- Tuesday, Dec. 22 – regular pickup
- Wednesday, Dec. 23 – regular bagged leaves/grass pickup
- Thursday, Dec. 24 – closed
- Friday, Dec. 25 – closed
To accommodate for garbage accumulation during holiday closures, trailers will be at the following locations from Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 23, to Monday morning, Dec. 28.
- Bringhurst Ball Field (Masonic Drive)
- Frank O Hunter Park (Willow Glen River Road)
- Bolton Avenue Community Center (315 Bolton Ave.)
- Parking lot behind Smackin’ Mack’s (1707 Metro Drive)
- Martin Park 911 Center (4216 Ellis St.)
- Willow Glen River Road at Third Street (across from 3812 Third St.)
Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall wishes all to stay safe, healthy and have a blessed and peaceful holiday.
