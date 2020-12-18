Firefighters honored for certifications in Lena

LENA, La. (KALB) - Imagine going through job certification training while still serving your community during a historic hurricane season and a pandemic. On Thursday, Dec. 17, the Rapides Parish Fire District 15 station honored four firefighters who did just that.

The group worked to get certification in several areas. Each one has a different story of how they ended up at Lena’s fire station. The certifications range from emergency medical responder through firefighter two and more.

According to Chief Jeremy Parker, these firefighters are dedicated and motivated.

“We don’t do this job unless you got a little bit of heart into it and it makes you proud,” Chief Parker said. “Look at what these four boys accomplished.”

Through the challenges, they stepped up to the plate to serve their community.

“You can look at it more than just a job. It’s something that I have my whole heart in. I wanted to be a nurse. I thought cause it’s what my heart wanted,” Parker said. “But I feel like this is more of a way to touch people and if you can get out there in the community and do anything for somebody, it’s a good step in the right direction.”

Parker’s co-worker, Captain Joseph Abdelhadi, agreed.

“It’s one of the greatest feelings on Earth. I enjoy helping people,” Abdelhadi said. “The community I serve is some of the greatest people I’ve met in my life.”

The fire station also honored two organizations called VETWOD and 555 Fitness that donated equipment to their gym. Chief Parker said that any first responder is welcomed to use the gym.

The firefighters also encourage people to volunteer at their local station if they can.

Other honorees included firefighters Jordan Lachney and Brandon Vercher.

