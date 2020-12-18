Local students spread holiday cheer

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Students at St. Francis Cabrini School are helping make spirits a little brighter for those in the hospital this holiday season.

Students hand-made cards for the patients who will be hospitalized at St. Francis Cabrini Hospital during Christmas. On Thursday, Dec. 17, students from each class presented the cards to Patrick Braquet, Cabrini Hospital’s Director of Mission Integration and Spiritual Care Services.

Principal Sister Nina Vincent says she hopes the cards bring the patients joy, peace and love.

“Every advent we try to do a service project to teach our kids that it is greater to give than to receive. The teachers explain to them that we’re helping those who may not be able to be with their family for Christmas. To put all the love and cheer in those cards so that when they get them, they know they are loved and cared for,” says Vincent.

The cards will be delivered to patients on Christmas day.

