Louisiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Bastrop

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bastrop.

They released the following information Thursday evening:

Early this morning, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Monroe Field Office (LSP MFO) responded to an officer involved shooting on East Madison Street. LSP MFO was requested to investigate the shooting by the Bastrop Police Department (BPD) and are the lead investigating agency.

The preliminary investigation revealed that BPD responded to a call for service at a residence on East Madison Street. Upon arrival, an officer with BPD encountered a subject with a gun. During the course of the encounter, the officer fired his duty weapon and the subject was shot. The subject was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. No police officers were injured during this incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing with no further information available at this time.

