Louisiana State University of Alexandria holds drive-thru commencement

By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The end of the year brings a lot of expectations, like the holidays, cold weather and college graduations. For the class of 2020 at Louisiana State University of Alexandria, their graduation was driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

Christianna Winnfield is a Baton Rouge native who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree.

“Relief. It’s been a long journey. I’m sure everybody knows it’s been a challenging year. I’m thankful to God for the opportunity to go to such a wonderful school and to pursue my dreams,” Winnfield said. “I’m just excited for what’s to come.”

In an effort to keep everyone safe from COVID-19, LSUA decided to get innovative. This year has seen its share of events turned virtual, with COVID-19 cancellations and changes, but the university said students weren’t happy with online graduations. Akrim Jubran graduated with an Associate of Science degree.

“Obviously during this pandemic, it’s pretty upsetting getting the graduation pushed and canceled, but it feels amazing to finally be able to walk across the stage,” Jubran said. “I guess my parents are very happy. I am a first-generation college student, so it means the world to them.”

LSUA used their mega-shelter as the ceremony location, allowing graduates one vehicle full of guests. Then, the graduate walked across the stage, while their supporters watched, took photos and cheered them on. They were happy to experience the moment, despite the challenging year.

LSUA invited 580 total graduates to attend, with 112 graduates placing an RSVP. This year, the university also celebrated 60 years of graduating classes.

