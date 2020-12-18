LSUA Generals add North Texas to schedule for third Division I game

The following was released to the public by LSUA’s Athletic Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - With a late addition to the schedule before the close of the calendar year, the LSUA men’s basketball team will face a third NCAA Division I foe in December.

The No. 19 Generals (7-2) are going to travel to Denton, Texas, to play North Texas at The Super Pit, Tuesday at 2 p.m.

This game is on the heels of games against Stephen F. Austin and UL Lafayette. The Generals fell 97-79 to SFA on Dec. 6 and 90-75 against ULL on Dec. 8.

LSUA’s three exhibition games are the fourth time in the program it has had at least three Division I exhibition games. The most such games are five, which happened in the Generals inaugural season in 2014-15.

In the two games against Division I opponents, freshman Jakemin Abney averaged 15.5 points on 65 percent and 66.7 percent from 3-point range.

UNT (2-3) is coming off an 81-56 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Mean Green led No. 11 West Virginia 29-21 at the half before the Mountaineers came back to win 62-50.

It is the last time to see the Generals in 2020, as LSUA next takes to the court in January.

Tickets to the game can be purchased at the Super Pit ticket office. Seating is limited to 1,500. Doors open at 1 p.m., an hour before the scheduled tip. All fans are required to wear masks except when eating and drinking and follow social distancing guidelines.

The game will be streamed on C-USA.tv/ YouTube Live and on the Mean Green Sports Network.

