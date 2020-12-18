Advertisement

LSUA holds outdoor nursing pinning, graduation

(LSUA)
By Elizabeth Jonson
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The following was released to KALB by LSUA:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Louisiana State University of Alexandria held its Fall 2020 Department of Nursing pinning and graduation on Thursday, Dec. 17 in a socially-distanced, outdoor ceremony on the LSUA campus.

The ceremony took place in the parking lot adjacent to Coughlin Hall, the home of the Department of Nursing. Graduates were allowed one parking spot each with one vehicle full of family members.

(LSUA)

“I am so proud of all of these students for their hard work and preservation through their coursework during a tumultuous semester. This is a special group of students that will do great things for the Central Louisiana community and beyond,” LSUA Department of Nursing Chair Dr. Cathy Cormier said.

Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA’s Chancellor, presided over the ceremony while Dr. Cormier gave the commencement address. Each graduate then received his or her nursing pin as well as a diploma.

“There is no doubt that these students deserved to have this special rite of passage. They have endured a pandemic, two hurricanes and many other hardships to stand here today,” said Coreil. “We commend our future leaders on a job well done and thank them for their service.”

Of the 32 nursing graduates this semester, 80% had a job offer prior to the ceremony.

Click here to see the livestream of the ceremony.

