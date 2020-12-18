Luke Letlow tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Congressman-elect Luke Letlow announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Letlow says he is resting at home and following guidelines and recommendations from the CDC and his doctors.
Letlow defeated State Rep. Lance Harris in the recent runoff election for the 5th Congressional District, a seat currently held by Ralph Abraham.
