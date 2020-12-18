Luke Letlow tests positive for COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Congressman-elect Luke Letlow announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Letlow says he is resting at home and following guidelines and recommendations from the CDC and his doctors.

Thank you to everyone for your kind words and prayers. I have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m at home resting, following all CDC guidelines, quarantine protocols, and the recommendations of my doctors. — Luke Letlow (@LukeLetlow) December 18, 2020

Letlow defeated State Rep. Lance Harris in the recent runoff election for the 5th Congressional District, a seat currently held by Ralph Abraham.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.