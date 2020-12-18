Advertisement

Luke Letlow tests positive for COVID-19

In this July 22, 2020 file photo, Luke Letlow, R-Start, chief of staff to exiting U.S. Rep....
In this July 22, 2020 file photo, Luke Letlow, R-Start, chief of staff to exiting U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, speaks after signing up to run for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District in Baton Rouge, La.(Melinda Deslatte | AP)
By KALB staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Congressman-elect Luke Letlow announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Letlow says he is resting at home and following guidelines and recommendations from the CDC and his doctors.

Letlow defeated State Rep. Lance Harris in the recent runoff election for the 5th Congressional District, a seat currently held by Ralph Abraham.

