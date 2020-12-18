Paragon Casino Resort’s Tamahka Trails Golf Club undergoes renovation

MARKSVILLE, La. (Paragon Casino Resort) - Paragon Casino Resort and Hotel’s Tamahka Trails Golf Club has undergone a renovation to improve player experience, prepare the course for tournaments and position the course as one of the best golf experiences in the South.

“Tamahka Trails has always had a strong reputation of having an outstanding layout, excellent greens, consistently good turf conditions and wonderful customer service,” said General Manager of Paragon Casino Resort, Jody Madigan. “With the renovations to the bunkers and the other recent enhancements, Tamakha Trails should be on your bucket list as a must play course. We welcome everyone who enjoys a beautiful and challenging layout, and we are pleased to be able to provide this wonderful course for everyone’s enjoyment.”

“Tamahka Trails is the best kept secret in golf in the state of Louisiana,” said Architect Nathan Crace, American Society of Golf Course Architects (ASGCA) Member. “There simply is no piece of property in the southern part of the state that has the unique typography and feel that this property has. Now with these new upgrades it should be on everyone’s must play list, regardless of skill level. It’s always a thrill to be part of a project like this. From the owner, to the staff to the contractor, everyone was on board from the beginning and supported what needed to be done 100 percent.”

The main aspect of this renovation was the overhaul of the course’s bunkers. Tamahka Trails has been unable to host the top state amateur golf tournaments for almost 15 years due to the condition of the course’s bunkers. This renovation included replacing all drain lines and sand, shaping the bunker complex to eliminate steep slopes, converting roughly 40,000 square feet of bunkers to grass, strategically adding small pot bunkers to four holes and implementing the Better Billy Bunker system to improve drainage and better protect the bunkers.

Additionally, the following updates and changes have been made:

The addition of a practice green and chipping bunker;

A new set of tees were installed measuring around 4,000 yards, as is recommended by the USGA for juniors and beginners;

Tee boxes have been added throughout the course, including repositioning the standard men’s tees;

New championship tees were added on seven of the course’s 18 holes, adding more than 150 yards to the length of the course;

Upgrades to the fairway and cart paths, and

New and improved landscaping throughout the course and surrounding club house and parking lot.

The Paragon Casino Resort and the golf course are owned by the Tunica Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana. “We are impressed with the beautiful renovation of the Tamahka Trails Golf Club and believe that golfers and visitors to the course will be too,” said Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Chairman Marshall Pierite. “With the central location of the Paragon Casino Resort and Tamahka Trails here in Louisiana, we are the perfect destination resort course for all and are eager to welcome and host golfers here in Avoyelles Parish.”

With these major renovations complete, the course will now be able to host state championships and other major golfing events. Tamahka has already secured The Louisiana State Women’s Four Ball Championship, The Gulf States PGA Chapter Championship and All Pro Tour Paragon Championship, Golfweek Amateur Tour and the Eagle Amateur Tour Inaugural Tournament for 2021.

“Anyone who has played the golf course will immediately notice the difference in the look and playability of our bunkers. What stands out the most is the beautiful white sand and softer rolling contours surrounding the bunkers,” said Assistance General Manager of the Paragon Casino Resort and Vice-Chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe Marshall Sampson. “Golfers from throughout region need to come see this outstanding golf course and enjoy the other great amenities of Paragon Casino Resort including our world-class spa, fine-dining steakhouse and newly renovated hotel rooms.”

The Tamahka Trails Golf Club is just one of the many attractions at Paragon. The casino and resort has both adult and family-friendly entertainment options with an impressive lineup of luxury amenities including a hotel with more than 500 rooms, full-service spa and salon, indoor tropical pool with a swim-up bar, a soaring retail atrium with three shops, a “living” bayou and alligator encounters in the lobby and a three-screen cinema.

