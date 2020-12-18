Penny Acres to receive drainage improvements

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Penny Acres subdivision in Alexandria will receive drainage repairs to address issues with backwater flooding that they experienced after Hurricane Delta.

The Bayou Roberts Drainage Improvements Committee of the Rapides Parish Police Jury awarded this engineering project to Meyer Meyer Lacroix and Hixson, Inc. The drainage project is expected to cost around $500,000.

District G Rapides Parish Police Juror, Sean McGlothlin, said these improvements should help prevent flooding in the subdivision.

“What they’re going to do is design a gated system that has a levee with the pumping system with the diversion canal. That will allow the rainwater to go out of the drains, but it’ll prevent the backwater from coming into the subdivision,” McGlothlin said. “Historically it has been the backwater that has flooded the neighborhood, not the rainwater.”

McGlothlin said once the project starts, it is projected to take around a year to complete.

