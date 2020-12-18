Advertisement

Penny Acres to receive drainage improvements

Designed to help prevent backwater flooding
The Penny Acres subdivision in Alexandria will receive drainage repairs to address issues with...
The Penny Acres subdivision in Alexandria will receive drainage repairs to address issues with backwater flooding that they experienced after Hurricane Delta.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Penny Acres subdivision in Alexandria will receive drainage repairs to address issues with backwater flooding that they experienced after Hurricane Delta.

The Bayou Roberts Drainage Improvements Committee of the Rapides Parish Police Jury awarded this engineering project to Meyer Meyer Lacroix and Hixson, Inc. The drainage project is expected to cost around $500,000.

District G Rapides Parish Police Juror, Sean McGlothlin, said these improvements should help prevent flooding in the subdivision.

“What they’re going to do is design a gated system that has a levee with the pumping system with the diversion canal. That will allow the rainwater to go out of the drains, but it’ll prevent the backwater from coming into the subdivision,” McGlothlin said. “Historically it has been the backwater that has flooded the neighborhood, not the rainwater.”

McGlothlin said once the project starts, it is projected to take around a year to complete.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmond Da’shawn Mason is wanted in connection to a shooting on November 18th in Pineville.
Suspect in Rifle Range Road shooting investigation shot to death in Texas
38 officers have left APD this year, 17 for other agencies
Charm Kennedy, 5, lost oxygen for nearly an hour after suffering a heart aneurysm while playing...
Cenla girl fights to live after heart aneurysm, father dies en-route to hospital
For the second time in about four years, a family in Forest Hill has lost their home to a house...
Forest Hill family of seven lose everything in house fire
Theresa Hood, RN – C, BSN, MS, Director of Education, RRMC and Crystal Cole, RN, BSN, Employee...
Rapides Regional Medical Center gets first COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

KALB’s Golden Apple Award
Students at St. Francis Cabrini School
Local students spread holiday cheer
Students at St. Francis Cabrini School
St. Francis Cabrini School students make Christmas cards for hospital patients
Judge George Metoyer Jr. sworn in the judges for the 9th Judicial District Court at the Rapides...
Judges for 9th Judicial District Court sworn in