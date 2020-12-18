Report: Drew Brees cleared to play in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been cleared to play in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to reports.

In a tweet from Adam Schefter, sources say the Saints believe that Brees is fully healthy and doctors have cleared him to play.

Drew Brees will be the Saints’ starting QB Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, source tells ESPN. Saints believe he is fully healthy and doctors have cleared him to play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2020

Brees has been out for four weeks after breaking several ribs and suffering a collapsed lung in the Saints’ game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Since Brees’ injury, Taysom Hill has started in the last four games.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.