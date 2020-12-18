Report: Drew Brees cleared to play in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs

Advertisement

By Tiffany Baptiste
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been cleared to play in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to reports.

In a tweet from Adam Schefter, sources say the Saints believe that Brees is fully healthy and doctors have cleared him to play.

Brees has been out for four weeks after breaking several ribs and suffering a collapsed lung in the Saints’ game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Since Brees’ injury, Taysom Hill has started in the last four games.

