Report: Man with COVID-19 symptoms dies after United Airline flight makes emergency landing at MSY

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man with COVID-19 symptoms died Monday after a United Airlines flight heading to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing at Armstrong International Airport, according to a report from USA Today.

United flight 591 left Orlando Friday night when a passenger suffered a medical emergency. The flight made an emergency landing at MSY and the passenger was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The flight continued to Los Angeles on the same plane.

One passenger on the flight tweeted about the incident and said that the man’s wife was overheard saying that he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

United Airlines confirmed that the passenger did have COVID-19 symptoms but could not confirm if he was COVID-19 positive or died from the virus.

The CDC has contacted United Airlines about the incident and is investigating.

