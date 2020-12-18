REPORT: Michael Thomas ruled out for Sunday’s game against Chiefs

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Saints’ ruled out WR Michael Thomas for Sunday’s game vs. the Chiefs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2020

Thomas missed six of the first seven games of the season with an ankle injury and a one-game team suspension.

The Saints will have starting quarterback Drew Brees back for the matchup against the Chiefs.

Defensive tackle Malcolm Brown and guard Nick Easton have also been ruled out and receiver/returner Deonte Harris is questionable.

