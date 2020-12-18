Sun Belt Conference cancels championship game due to COVID-19 within Coastal Carolina program

CONWAY, SC (WAFB) - The Sun Belt Conference has announced that the conference championship game between No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1) and No. 9 Coastal Carolina (11-0) has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Chanticleer program.

“We are very disappointed that the championship game cannot be played, but we are so proud of all of the players and staff members and their hard work during this truly challenging season,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. “We will honor both teams as 2020 Sun Belt Conference Co-Champions.”

Officials said because of contact tracing, an entire position group would not be available to play, resulting in the cancellation.

