Advertisement

Tropicana apologizes for ad campaign suggesting parents stash mimosas in secret locations

Tropicana has apologized for an ad campaign that suggested parents hide mimosa ingredients in...
Tropicana has apologized for an ad campaign that suggested parents hide mimosa ingredients in hidden refrigerators when they need to take a break from home stress.(Gray News)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Orange juice brand Tropicana has apologized for a recent ad campaign suggesting parents keep hidden refrigerators containing mimosa ingredients when they need a break.

Tropicana, whose parent company is PepsiCo, tweeted an apology for its #TakeAMimoment campaign after receiving backlash from some who thought it made light of addiction struggles.

“While we believed we were bringing the #TakeAMimoment program to life in the right way — through a message of positivity and balance mixed with a bit of levity — we hear the feedback that for some we’ve missed the mark,” Tropicana said.

The brand also announced it would stop using the campaign in future advertising.

AdAge reported Tropicana conducted a survey that showed nearly half of parents have hidden in the bathroom to get away from their hectic schedules.

Chief marketing officer Anup Shaw said upon the launch of #TakeAMimoment that it was meant to engage with parents in “a fun — and real — way.”

Tropicana has since removed posts that featured the short-lived social media campaign.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charm Kennedy, 5, lost oxygen for nearly an hour after suffering a heart aneurysm while playing...
Cenla girl fights to live after heart aneurysm, father dies en-route to hospital
COVID-19 claimed the life of a Louisiana couple, shown here with their daughter.
Long-married Louisiana couple dies of COVID-19, pneumonia days apart
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves...
Gayle Benson pays off layaway at Alexandria Walmart, other locations
Police lights
Teens killed in Bossier Parish plane crash identified; LA Tech releases statement
For the second time in about four years, a family in Forest Hill has lost their home to a house...
Forest Hill family of seven lose everything in house fire

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
An Upstate New York driver was hospitalized after he got stuck in his snow-covered car for 10...
Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow
The Rolling Stones frontman recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present...
Mick Jagger gets some shelter, buying Florida mansion
Second COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use
US awaits word on 2nd vaccine as COVID-19 outbreak worsens