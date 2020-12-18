Advertisement

Two of four men arrested in 2019 child porn sting take plea deals

Left to right: Mark Evans and Johnny Schalk
Left to right: Mark Evans and Johnny Schalk(RPSO / Associated Press)
By KALB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two of the four men arrested in Rapides Parish as part of “Operation Broken Heart” in May of 2019 have pleaded guilty.

Mark Evans, 60, and Johnny Schalk, 54, were arrested as part of the two-month sting conducted by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office into child pornography.

On Thursday, Evans pleaded guilty to one count of pornography with juveniles. He was sentenced by Judge Greg Beard to five years of hard labor with the Department of Corrections. Evans also pleaded nolo contendere to one count of indecent behavior with juveniles and received five years hard labor for that charge, but the sentence on that charge was suspended, and he received three years of supervised probation.

Evans was represented by Attorney Glenn Cortello, with Assistant Attorney General Darius Green serving as prosecutor. Evans had been a long-time employee at KALB at the time of the arrest.

Schalk pleaded guilty on Dec. 7 to one count of pornography with juveniles and was sentenced to five years of hard labor with the DOC by Judge Chris Hazel.

Schalk also pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of one count of indecent behavior with juveniles. For that, he was sentenced to five years at hard labor with the DOC, but the sentence was suspended, and he received three years of supervised probation. Another count of sexual abuse of an animal was dismissed. Schalk was represented by George Higgins, while Assistant Attorney General Stephen Martin prosecuted the case. Schalk was a corrections officer with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at the time of his arrest.

Both will be registered sex offenders.

Two other Rapides Parish men arrested in the sting, Jimmy Lee Jackson and Roy Lee McLean, still have open cases in court.

Related:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmond Da’shawn Mason is wanted in connection to a shooting on November 18th in Pineville.
Suspect in Rifle Range Road shooting investigation shot to death in Texas
38 officers have left APD this year, 17 for other agencies
Charm Kennedy, 5, lost oxygen for nearly an hour after suffering a heart aneurysm while playing...
Cenla girl fights to live after heart aneurysm, father dies en-route to hospital
For the second time in about four years, a family in Forest Hill has lost their home to a house...
Forest Hill family of seven lose everything in house fire
Theresa Hood, RN – C, BSN, MS, Director of Education, RRMC and Crystal Cole, RN, BSN, Employee...
Rapides Regional Medical Center gets first COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

KALB’s Golden Apple Award
Students at St. Francis Cabrini School
Local students spread holiday cheer
Students at St. Francis Cabrini School
St. Francis Cabrini School students make Christmas cards for hospital patients
Judge George Metoyer Jr. sworn in the judges for the 9th Judicial District Court at the Rapides...
Judges for 9th Judicial District Court sworn in