Two of four men arrested in 2019 child porn sting take plea deals

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two of the four men arrested in Rapides Parish as part of “Operation Broken Heart” in May of 2019 have pleaded guilty.

Mark Evans, 60, and Johnny Schalk, 54, were arrested as part of the two-month sting conducted by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office into child pornography.

On Thursday, Evans pleaded guilty to one count of pornography with juveniles. He was sentenced by Judge Greg Beard to five years of hard labor with the Department of Corrections. Evans also pleaded nolo contendere to one count of indecent behavior with juveniles and received five years hard labor for that charge, but the sentence on that charge was suspended, and he received three years of supervised probation.

Evans was represented by Attorney Glenn Cortello, with Assistant Attorney General Darius Green serving as prosecutor. Evans had been a long-time employee at KALB at the time of the arrest.

Schalk pleaded guilty on Dec. 7 to one count of pornography with juveniles and was sentenced to five years of hard labor with the DOC by Judge Chris Hazel.

Schalk also pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of one count of indecent behavior with juveniles. For that, he was sentenced to five years at hard labor with the DOC, but the sentence was suspended, and he received three years of supervised probation. Another count of sexual abuse of an animal was dismissed. Schalk was represented by George Higgins, while Assistant Attorney General Stephen Martin prosecuted the case. Schalk was a corrections officer with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at the time of his arrest.

Both will be registered sex offenders.

Two other Rapides Parish men arrested in the sting, Jimmy Lee Jackson and Roy Lee McLean, still have open cases in court.

