Down Home Louisiana: A Trip to the Grant Christmas Tree Farm

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Christmas Tree Farm, located in the small community of Grant in Allen Parish, sells more than just Christmas trees.

Since 1996, they have been adding to their tree farm to keep people further entertained. Over the years, they have slowly added gift shops and a playground area to keep the kids entertained while the adults shop.

If you have a sweet tooth, this is also the place for you!

“We added this building. I think it’s been three years ago now. It was the much-needed place for us to process our honey, cook our cane syrup, but also to give me a little toy store during school tours and stuff,” said co-owner Molly Anderson. “The children always would come with three, four or five dollars or more to purchase a toy. We didn’t necessarily want them running through the main gift shop, and we kind of separate the kids into this shop.”

In the gift shop, you can expect to see decorative ornaments, which are the most sold in the shop. Also, if the foods are not made there, they are made locally.

“Well, the cane stuff we make here. Jellies and jams are made locally by a place called Paradise Farms,” Anderson said.

Other popular items include coffee mugs or anything that has people’s names on them.

The first thing you will notice in the playground area is the “Tower of Baaa-bal.” Kids can climb up the tower to the first floor while goats are able to walk up the ramp onto the second floor. The kids can slide back down or slip down the fire pole. Even though it will be mainly kids on the playground, it is really for people of all ages.

“We also have swings over there and heel swings for the kids. We have rope swings to swing kind of like Tarzan. Then we have the little bucket swings there for small babies to enjoy swinging. And then, further down the hill there we have what we call the circle of swings, and it’s a place for the adults to just relax,” Anderson said.

If you get hungry, they serve brisket, sandwiches, cotton candy and popcorn! However, they are open for only one more weekend: this Saturday (Dec. 19) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday (Dec. 20) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 716 Whitaker Road in Grant, La.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.