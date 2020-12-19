Lady Cats get first win against McMurry
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College women’s basketball team defeated the McMurry Lady Warhawks 63-50. Alex Harrison led the way with 18 points, while Kristen Breaux added 16 points.
The Lady Wildcats improve to 1-0 on the year.
Their next game is against Howard Payne on Thursday, January 7 at 5:30 p.m. at H.O. West Fieldhouse.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.