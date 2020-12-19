Lady Cats get first win against McMurry

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College women’s basketball team defeated the McMurry Lady Warhawks 63-50. Alex Harrison led the way with 18 points, while Kristen Breaux added 16 points.

The Lady Wildcats improve to 1-0 on the year.

Their next game is against Howard Payne on Thursday, January 7 at 5:30 p.m. at H.O. West Fieldhouse.

