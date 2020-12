MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers defeated the General Trass Panthers 83 to 36. They will face the Kinder Yellowjackets for the Class 2A State Championship Sunday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. at Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches.

Hutch previews tonight's major matchup between Many and General Trass! pic.twitter.com/cL1Arisief — KALB Sports (@KALBSports) December 19, 2020

