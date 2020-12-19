NFL player puts on local Christmas toy giveaway

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Buffalo Bills Defensive Lineman Ed Oliver Jr. along with his family and friends hosted a Christmas toy giveaway in Marksville. Oliver Jr. is from Houston but he spent his childhood summers in Avoyelles Parish.

Oliver Jr. is in the middle of the NFL season so he couldn’t be at the toy giveaway, but he said helping out his community this holiday season was special for him.

“I think it is important that I, for one, give back, being that I am a professional athlete and role model. I think it’s important that I give back to the places and communities that made us who we are,” said Oliver Jr.

The Marksville community, that supported Oliver Jr. on his way to the NFL, came out to once again show their support. Kids of all ages were able to receive gifts and meet Santa while staying in their vehicles.

Ed Oliver Sr. said that he is proud of his son for giving back to the place that he was raised in.

“His friends, family and everybody else supported him when he was going through college and the pros. He is now giving back to them. We got him there,” Oliver Sr. said. “You can’t raise a kid by yourself anymore. You need your aunts, uncles, community and church to raise the kids.”

Along with the gifts, Oliver Jr. made a $3000 donation to the Marksville Fire Station and a $5000 donation to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David Dauzat said, “It means a lot. It shows that Ed Oliver Jr. has a very generous heart and to remember where his roots were at and to give us money, it’s very appreciative.”

Oliver Jr.’s family said that he is building a house in Avoyelles Parish and will stay there during the NFL offseason.

