Report: WR Michael Thomas placed on injured reserve due to ankle injury

Saints now will be without Thomas for the rest of the regular season, but they expect him close to 100 percent for the start of the postseason. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2020

The news comes just days after it was announced that Drew Brees would return as the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

