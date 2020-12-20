Cenla Classico wraps up final day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Check out the highlights and final scores from the final day of the Cenla Classico!

Boy’s

Rapides 1 St. Charles 0

Benton 1 Alexandria 0

Grace Christian 4 St. Charles 0

Benton 1 Pineville 0

Girl’s

Pineville 3 Grant 0

Deridder 0 West Monroe 0

Alexandria 1 West Monroe 0

Pineville 2 Grace Christian 0

Delta Charter 5 Grant 0

