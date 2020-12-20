Cenla Classico wraps up final day
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Check out the highlights and final scores from the final day of the Cenla Classico!
Boy’s
Rapides 1 St. Charles 0
Benton 1 Alexandria 0
Grace Christian 4 St. Charles 0
Benton 1 Pineville 0
Girl’s
Pineville 3 Grant 0
Deridder 0 West Monroe 0
Alexandria 1 West Monroe 0
Pineville 2 Grace Christian 0
Delta Charter 5 Grant 0
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.