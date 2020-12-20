Advertisement

Iraqi army: 8 rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad

In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in...
In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq. At least three rockets targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday, Dec. 20 Iraqi security officials said, sparking fears of renewed unrest as next month's anniversary of the slaying of an Iranian general draws near.(AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says a barrage of eight rockets has targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.

Sunday’s attack sparked fears of renewed unrest as next month’s anniversary of the U.S. killing of an Iranian general draws near.

The Iraqi military statement says one Iraqi security person manning a checkpoint was injured.

The U.S. Embassy says there was some minor damage to the embassy compound.

It says the C-RAM defense system that’s used to destroy missiles in mid-air was activated.

The frequency of rocket attacks in Iraq has frustrated the Trump administration.

Iran-backed militia groups have been blamed for orchestrating the attacks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2nd likely anaphylactic reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Alaska reported in Fairbanks
Mokedric K. Cyriak Jr.
APD arrests suspect in connection with recent MacArthur Drive armed robberies
Charm Kennedy, 5, lost oxygen for nearly an hour after suffering a heart aneurysm while playing...
Cenla girl fights to live after heart aneurysm, father dies en-route to hospital
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says
The ASH Trojans defeated the West Monroe Rebels 33 to 17.
Trojans punch ticket to championship game for first time

Latest News

Part of the United Kingdom will go back into lockdown during Christmas, after a newly...
More EU nations ban travel from UK, fearing virus variant
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden’s team vows action against hack as US threats persist
A healthcare worker finishes up organizing COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing center...
US airport traffic rising despite holiday travel warnings
Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Biden to receive COVID vaccine as Trump remains on sidelines