Advertisement

LSU wins shootout against Ole Miss, 53-48; Johnson, Boutte set records

LSU Tigers during a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium on 12 19, 2020 in Baton...
LSU Tigers during a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium on 12 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.(Source: Brandon Gallego/Brandon Gallego / LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a lot later in the season than usual but LSU and Ole Miss continue their annual rivalry known as the Magnolia Bowl.

LSU (5-5) won the shootout with Ole Miss (4-5), 53-48.

True freshman quarterback Max Johnson was 27-of-51 for 435 yards (LSU freshman record) and three touchdowns. He threw one interception. He also ran the ball 14 times for 45 yards and two touchdowns.

True freshman wide receiver Kayshon Boutte finished with 14 catches for 308 yards and three touchdowns. He set a new SEC record for receiving yards in a single game.

The LSU defense forced six turnovers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mokedric K. Cyriak Jr.
APD arrests suspect in connection with recent MacArthur Drive armed robberies
Charm Kennedy, 5, lost oxygen for nearly an hour after suffering a heart aneurysm while playing...
Cenla girl fights to live after heart aneurysm, father dies en-route to hospital
2nd likely anaphylactic reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Alaska reported in Fairbanks
Left to right: Mark Evans and Johnny Schalk
Two of four men arrested in 2019 child porn sting take plea deals
According to criminal charges, Jaime Vaca, 27, and his wife were arguing in their bedroom when...
Teen stops domestic attack on mom, then is fatally stabbed

Latest News

The Louisiana College women’s basketball team defeated the McMurry Lady Warhawks 63-50
Lady Cats get first win against McMurry
Lady Cats get first win against McMurry
Lady Cats get first win against McMurry
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) during an NFL football game against the...
Report: WR Michael Thomas placed on injured reserve due to ankle injury
Check out the final scores from day two of the Cenla Classico.
Cenla Classico day two scores