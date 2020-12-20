LSU wins shootout against Ole Miss, 53-48; Johnson, Boutte set records

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a lot later in the season than usual but LSU and Ole Miss continue their annual rivalry known as the Magnolia Bowl.

LSU (5-5) won the shootout with Ole Miss (4-5), 53-48.

True freshman quarterback Max Johnson was 27-of-51 for 435 yards (LSU freshman record) and three touchdowns. He threw one interception. He also ran the ball 14 times for 45 yards and two touchdowns.

True freshman wide receiver Kayshon Boutte finished with 14 catches for 308 yards and three touchdowns. He set a new SEC record for receiving yards in a single game.

The LSU defense forced six turnovers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.