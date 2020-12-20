New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Kansas City Chiefs
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Here is the final list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
New Orleans Saints inactive players:
DT Malcom Brown
CB Ken Crawley
OL Derrick Kelly
OL Nick Easton
Kansas City Chiefs inactive players:
CB BoPete Keyes
RB Darwin Thompson
LB Damien Wilson
OT Mike Remmers
TE Ricky Seals-Jones
DE Tim Ward
DT Khalen Saunders
Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.