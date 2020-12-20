Advertisement

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Kansas City Chiefs

Here is the final list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Here is the final list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

New Orleans Saints inactive players:

DT Malcom Brown﻿

CB Ken Crawley﻿

OL Derrick Kelly﻿

RB Ty Montgomery

OL Nick Easton

Kansas City Chiefs inactive players:

CB BoPete Keyes

RB Darwin Thompson

LB Damien Wilson

OT Mike Remmers

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

DE Tim Ward

DT Khalen Saunders

