New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Kansas City Chiefs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Here is the final list of inactive players for the New Orleans Saints in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

New Orleans Saints inactive players:

DT Malcom Brown﻿

CB Ken Crawley﻿

OL Derrick Kelly﻿

RB Ty Montgomery

OL Nick Easton

Kansas City Chiefs inactive players:

CB BoPete Keyes

RB Darwin Thompson

LB Damien Wilson

OT Mike Remmers

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

DE Tim Ward

DT Khalen Saunders

