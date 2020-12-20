Advertisement

Volunteers help lay more than 900 wreaths at the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

By Corey Howard
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - People across the country laid a wreath on the graves of veterans Saturday morning. The Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery is one of more than 2,500 locations that participated in Wreaths Across America.

Several local groups, including the Boys Scouts of America and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, helped lay wreaths at more than 900 graves.

James Armes III, the director of the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, spoke about why it is important to recognize veterans during the holidays.

“Makes me feel proud,” Armes said. “I get tears in my eyes every time we have a burial. Listening to taps and just thinking of what our veterans thought when they were overseas. They were listening to the mortars go off, and the machine guns go off. Just thinking about that, it always gets to me.”

Armes also mentioned next year, he hopes the pandemic will be over, and the cemetery will have a larger event filled with snacks and goodies for people to enjoy.

