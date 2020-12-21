Advertisement

Brees return not enough to get Saints by the Chiefs

Drew Brees returned to the starting lineup after missing four games with a rib injury.
Drew Brees returned to the starting lineup after missing four games with a rib injury.(Source: Saints pool photo)
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees returned to the Saints starting lineup after a four-game hiatus with rib injuries, but that still wasn’t enough to ignite the squad to a victory over the Chiefs.

The defending Super Bowl champs disposed of the Black and Gold, 32-29. The Saints (10-4) now own a 2-game losing streak after falling to Kansas City.

Brees finished the contest going 15-of-34 passing, 234 yards, with three TD passes and an interception.

The TD passes came courtesy of a Latavius Murray 24-yard screen for a score, a flip to Alvin Kamara for a 14-yard touchdown, and a connection to Lil’Jordan Humphrey for a 17-yard TD.

On the other sideline, Patrick Mahomes connected on three TD passes. The gunslinger found Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and Le’Veon Bell for scores.

The Saints will hosts the Vikings on Christmas Day at 3:30 p.m.

