BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s perhaps the most important time of the year to keep both eyes on the road and both hands on the wheel. In Louisiana, car wrecks involving drunk drivers spike during the holidays and there are few days more deadly than the week between Christmas and New Year’s. That means, for some families, this time of year is especially sad.

“It’s kind of hard, some people don’t understand you have to keep going. Some people give up the day of the accident,” said Delia Brady, a mother who is a victim of a drunk driver.

Delia Brady is a part of the group Mothers Against Drunk Driving. In 2012, she lost her mother, sister, three nieces, and two nephews to a drunk driver.

“You know their deceased and I know that affected them, but when the people that are left behind, it affects them even more because they have to live with it,” said Brady.

In 2018, Louisiana landed 9th in the nation in fatalities related to drunk driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, for every 100,000 people in our state, nearly five died in a car crash involving a driver who had a few drinks too many.

“You never know how when you get behind the wheel drunk can affect a family member, or you, or even the person that you hit. Because no one is in the right state of mind when they’re intoxicated,” said J’Darius Carter.

J’Darius Carter is a high school teenager whose father passed away in a fatal car accident back in 2003. J’Darius was only five months old.

“For a while now I’ve kind of felt like a void in myself, you know? Like a sense of loneliness. But with the help from my grandmother and my auntie and my mom especially. With them, the strong women in my life I’m glad to say I’ve become a better person,” said Carter.

2020 has been a tough enough year, which is why Carter and Brady want you to think about families like their own before you drink and drive.

