Dispute between governor, AG over COVID-19 restrictions in La. continues; Landry releases statement

(BILL FEIG | Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The battle between Attorney General Jeff Landry and Governor John Bel Edwards over COVID-19 regulations in the state continues.

The Louisiana Supreme Court has overturned the ruling in Edwards vs. House of Representatives and has sent the case back to district court. Judge William Morvant initially ruled on Nov. 12 that a petition from the House that would’ve prevented the governor from issuing a new executive order pertaining to COVID-19 restrictions was unconstitutional.

“Today’s action by the Supreme Court maintains that Louisiana is not a dictatorship. No elected official, including the Governor, can ignore or reject the checks and balances that underpin our government. Since all laws are presumed to be constitutional unless or until the Supreme Court deems otherwise La. RS 29:768(B) is constitutional. Any elected official, including the Governor, who says otherwise is simply wrong on the basis of law. As written in the law, the Legislature continues to hold the power to terminate the Governor’s declaration of emergency by petition. By failing to comply with this Legislative directive, the Governor has made his subsequent executive orders aspirational not enforceable. If the Governor continues to act outside his legal authority, he only further confuses the public. The wise course of action would be for the Governor to meet with the Legislature and establish common-sense guidelines which fall within the law,” Landry said in a statement released Monday, Dec. 21.

