Advertisement

Forest Hill nursey donates Christmas flowers to Rapides Regional

By KALB Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Regional Medical Center got a special donation of everyone’s favorite Christmas flower on Monday, Dec. 21.

Doug Young Nursery in Forest Hill dropped off 200 poinsettias to RRMC to bring a little holiday cheer to the hospital. The nursery says the reason for the donation was to spread a little cheer during a tough year. Due to them having so many, they’re going to make another sweep and bring by 200 more.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, the nursery will be at Cabrini Hospital to drop off plants.

They’ve also made a donation to the VA Medical Center and other area clinics.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first Fatburger & Buffalo's Express opens in Louisiana.
First Louisiana location of Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express opens in Cenla
Mokedric K. Cyriak Jr.
APD arrests suspect in connection with recent MacArthur Drive armed robberies
Charm Kennedy, 5, lost oxygen for nearly an hour after suffering a heart aneurysm while playing...
Cenla girl fights to live after heart aneurysm, father dies en-route to hospital
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Saturn and Jupiter will only be 0.1 degrees apart in the night sky on December 21.
The Great Conjunction happens Monday night; Here’s how to see it

Latest News

Forest Hill nursey donates Christmas flowers to Rapides Regional
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
LifeShare Blood Center
Win an Xbox Series X with a lifesaving donation
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations