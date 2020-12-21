Forest Hill nursey donates Christmas flowers to Rapides Regional

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Regional Medical Center got a special donation of everyone’s favorite Christmas flower on Monday, Dec. 21.

Doug Young Nursery in Forest Hill dropped off 200 poinsettias to RRMC to bring a little holiday cheer to the hospital. The nursery says the reason for the donation was to spread a little cheer during a tough year. Due to them having so many, they’re going to make another sweep and bring by 200 more.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, the nursery will be at Cabrini Hospital to drop off plants.

They’ve also made a donation to the VA Medical Center and other area clinics.

