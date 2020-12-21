Advertisement

Lean Cuisine recalls 92,000 pounds of meals

Bits of plastic may be in the frozen dinners
The meals were produced and packaged on Sept. 2, but have an Oct. 2021 expiration date.
The meals were produced and packaged on Sept. 2, but have an Oct. 2021 expiration date.(Source: USDA, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nestlé is recalling certain Lean Cuisine baked chicken meals, because of possible plastic contamination.

The frozen dinners contain white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy.

The U.S. Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says bits of a broken conveyer belt might be in the potatoes.

The meals were produced and packaged on Sept. 2 and have a lot code of 0246595911.

They have an expiration date of Oct. 2021, so some folks still might have them in their freezers.

More than 92,000 pounds of the meals are involved in the recall. The meals were distributed nationwide.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first Fatburger & Buffalo's Express opens in Louisiana.
First Louisiana location of Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express opens in Cenla
Mokedric K. Cyriak Jr.
APD arrests suspect in connection with recent MacArthur Drive armed robberies
Charm Kennedy, 5, lost oxygen for nearly an hour after suffering a heart aneurysm while playing...
Cenla girl fights to live after heart aneurysm, father dies en-route to hospital
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Saturn and Jupiter will only be 0.1 degrees apart in the night sky on December 21.
The Great Conjunction happens Monday night; Here’s how to see it

Latest News

Doug Young Nursery in Forest Hill dropping off 200 poinsettias at Rapides Regional Medical...
Forest Hill nursey donates Christmas flowers to Rapides Regional
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
Barr undercuts Trump on election and Hunter Biden inquiries
Jupiter-Saturn conjunction.
Are we about to witness the Star of Bethlehem this Christmas week?
Michael “Moose” Cusack, a Chicago-area man who helped inspire the Special Olympics movement and...
Chicago-area man who helped inspire Special Olympics dies