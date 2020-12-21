Advertisement

LSU announces Dean’s List, President’s Honor Roll

LSU campus
LSU campus
By LSU
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU) - LSU has announced the names of the students who have made the Dean’s List and the President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester.

The Dean’s List is available directly at https://www.lsu.edu/commencement/lists/deans-list/2020-12.php, and the President’s Honor Roll is available directly at https://www.lsu.edu/commencement/lists/presidents-honor-roll/2020-12.php.

The Dean’s List and President’s Honor Roll are posted online so that media representatives can copy-and-paste the names of local students for publication. Both lists are sorted by state, and Louisiana names are further sorted by parish. International students are listed by country. The lists also provide students’ hometowns.

Media representatives should be able to find the names of their local students in one click. The lists only include students who have authorized the release of their names.

Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.

The lists are available online at LSU’s commencement website, www.lsu.edu/commencement.

