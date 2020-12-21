Advertisement

POLL: Who won the 2020 KALB Reindeer Challenge? Vote for the best drawing!

By Julie Blalock, Austin Sober and Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Austin and Julie are back with this year’s Christmas drawing challenge!

When Dylan Domangue gets run over by a reindeer, he goes on a quest to return Rudolph’s nose! But he can’t remember what Rudolph looks like because it was all a blur! It’s up to the KALB staff to draw the perfect representation of Rudolph to help Dylan remember - but will the drawings help him save Christmas??

Watch the video and let us know who YOU think won the 2020 KALB Reindeer Challenge!

Who do you think drew the best reindeer?
Brendan "Bobby" Walls
Barrett Phillips
Brooke Buford
Ben Gauthier
Cinnamon Player
Nicole Hutchison
Tyler Hall
Rachael Penton
Steven Maxwell
Karen Carter
Julie Blalock
Austin Sober
Disclaimer: No Dylans were harmed in the making of this video.

