POLL: Who won the 2020 KALB Reindeer Challenge? Vote for the best drawing!
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Austin and Julie are back with this year’s Christmas drawing challenge!
When Dylan Domangue gets run over by a reindeer, he goes on a quest to return Rudolph’s nose! But he can’t remember what Rudolph looks like because it was all a blur! It’s up to the KALB staff to draw the perfect representation of Rudolph to help Dylan remember - but will the drawings help him save Christmas??
Watch the video and let us know who YOU think won the 2020 KALB Reindeer Challenge!
Disclaimer: No Dylans were harmed in the making of this video.
