POLL: Who won the 2020 KALB Reindeer Challenge? Vote for the best drawing!

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Austin and Julie are back with this year’s Christmas drawing challenge!

When Dylan Domangue gets run over by a reindeer, he goes on a quest to return Rudolph’s nose! But he can’t remember what Rudolph looks like because it was all a blur! It’s up to the KALB staff to draw the perfect representation of Rudolph to help Dylan remember - but will the drawings help him save Christmas??

Watch the video and let us know who YOU think won the 2020 KALB Reindeer Challenge!

Who do you think drew the best reindeer? Brendan "Bobby" Walls Barrett Phillips Brooke Buford Ben Gauthier Cinnamon Player Nicole Hutchison Tyler Hall Rachael Penton Steven Maxwell Karen Carter Julie Blalock Austin Sober Created with

Disclaimer: No Dylans were harmed in the making of this video.

