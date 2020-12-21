REPORT: Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire out for remainder of regular season; hopes to return for playoffs

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Former LSU star running back and now Kansas City rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire will miss the remainder of the regular season with hopes that he can return for the playoffs, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a hip and an ankle injury yesterday, but X-Rays were negative, per coach Andy Reid. They’ll know more after the MRI. The early expectation is CEH is done for the regular season with a chance to return for the playoffs, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2020

Edwards-Helaire suffered what is believed to be a high ankle sprain and strained hip. Edwards-Helaire was bent backward while being tackled after a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter in the Chiefs 32-29 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The rookie out of LSU carried the ball 14 times for 79 yards and caught one pass for 4 yards in the win against the Saints. On the season Edwards-Helaire is the Chiefs leading rusher with 803 yards and four touchdowns on 181 carries.

