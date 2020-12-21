REPORT: LSU parting ways with several defensive coaches including Bo Pelini

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The LSU Tigers and several defensive coaches including defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, safeties coach Bill Busch, and defensive line coach Bill Johnson expect to part ways this week, according to multiple sources.

Can confirm this reporting - I've been told Pelini, Bill Busch and Bill Johnson are all out. #LSU https://t.co/1FtO8vMQUG — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 21, 2020

BREAKING: The news is out there. #LSU and defensive coordinator Bo Pelini are expected to part ways, per multiple sources. First reported by @BKubena. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) December 21, 2020

The Tigers will pay Pelini the remaining of his three-year, $2.3 million contract.

Pelini was hired back in January to replace former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, who left to become the head coach at Baylor.

This was the second time Pelini coached with LSU. He coordinated the Tigers defenses from 2005-07.

LSU’s defense ranked last nationally in the total number of plays of over 40 yards (14), over 50 yards (6), and over 90 yards (1).

