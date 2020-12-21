Students named to 2021 Alexandria Mayor’s Youth Council

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall announced the selection of 14 Alexandria high school students to serve on the 2021 Alexandria Mayor’s Youth Council. High school juniors and seniors at public as well as private Alexandria high schools were eligible to participate.

“I think it is extremely important to involve our young people in government and community affairs,” Hall said. “I have found young people are very interested in being involved in working to improve our community. We just have to find a way to give them opportunities and a platform where their voices can be heard. That is why we created this youth council. We had a great group of students last year with our inaugural group, and I am looking forward to getting the input and suggestions from these new outstanding students.”

The mission of the Alexandria Mayor’s Youth Council is to provide ongoing and direct input on government policies and practices that may affect young people; recommend and foster initiatives for and by youth; act as a communication link between the local government and the young people of the City of Alexandria; promote and recognize the abilities, accomplishments and contributions of young people in the community; and plan and conduct service projects that benefit local citizens.

Students selected for the 2021 Alexandria Mayor’s Youth Council are:

Laura Ajlani, Bolton High School; Allison Rae Antoon, Holy Savior Menard Central High; Mia Coco, Alexandria Senior High; Darrius Davidson, Peabody Magnet High School; Audrey Mae DeWitt, Holy Savior Menard Central High; Sarah Gad, Holy Savior Menard Central High; Jada General, Peabody Magnet High School; Paige Johnson, University Academy; Hafsa Mansoor, University Academy; Tariq Miles, Peabody Magnet High School; Walker Pearson, Alexandria Senior High School; Jackson Cole Sues, Holy Savior Menard Central High; Vacia Whorton, Alexandria Senior High School; and Madison Williams, Alexandria Senior High School.

