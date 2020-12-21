Walmart leans in to fight against hunger in Louisiana this holiday season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (Walmart) - The holidays are a time of giving, but they are also a time of great need. Food insecurity continues plaguing families and individuals across the country, with an estimated 1 in 6 at risk of hunger as a result of COVID-19. This is compared to a pre-pandemic number of 1 in 9 struggling with food insecurity, according to Feeding America®, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. As a result, food banks and pantries are having difficulties keeping up with demand.

To help organizations meet the increased demand during the holidays and beyond, the Walmart Foundation is granting Feeding America $12 million over two years and is encouraging its stores, clubs and distribution centers in the U.S. to commit funds and product donations to hunger-relief organizations through the end of the year.

“Food insecurity is an ongoing challenge for so many Americans who are struggling now more than ever,” said Farrion McCollough, Walmart market manager for Louisiana. “Walmart believes in giving back to local communities and through this partnership with Feeding America, we can provide those in need with peace of mind knowing where their next meal is coming from.”

For years, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have supported hunger-relief organizations and this year is no different. Last year, in Louisiana, Walmart donated more than 10.6 million pounds of food to local food banks.

So far this year, more than 5,000 hunger-relief organizations in the U.S. have received support from Walmart and the Walmart Foundation through the donation of 480 million pounds of food and over $55 million in grants for hunger relief. Complemented by these efforts, Walmart customers, Sam’s Club members and suppliers have raised and donated nearly $18 million for hunger relief.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Walmart. All rights reserved.