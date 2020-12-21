Win an Xbox Series X with a lifesaving donation

(LifeShare Blood Center) - Microsoft’s next generation Xbox Series X console is almost impossible to find, but LifeShare Blood Center is giving away THREE just in time for Christmas!

From today, Monday, December 21, 2020, through Wednesday, December 23, 2020 donors are entered to win one of the hottest Christmas gifts of 2020: an Xbox Series X! Winners will be announced on December 23, 2020, on www.facebook.com/LifeShareBloodCenter.

“The holidays are a time for giving. Blood donations are lifesaving gifts you can give to the neediest among us, during a time when inventories are dangerously low, without spending a dime.” says LifeShare spokesperson Benjamin Prijatel. “While we enjoy Christmas and the New Year holiday with our families, it’s important to remember the thousands of people across our region who will be undergoing surgery, having babies, or receiving cancer treatment. For the lifesaving work that happens on Christmas at one of the dozens of hospitals we serve, LifeShare has to ensure that blood is on the shelf before it is ever needed.”

LifeShare is giving away three much sought after Xbox Series X gaming consoles as a way to say thank you to those who donate ahead of the holidays.

Those who want to roll up their sleeves to help others during the holiday, can visit any LifeShare Donor Center or mobile drive from now until December 23rd to be entered to win an Xbox Series X. For a full list of drives and locations, donors can visit LifeShare.org to find a drive near them.

