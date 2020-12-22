Advertisement

5 Saints, 4 former LSU players make Pro Bowl

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WAFB) - The NFL Pro Bowl has been announced and the New Orleans Saints have five players that made the roster. Four other players are former LSU Tigers.

Saints Players:

  • RB Alvin Kamara
  • OG Andrus Peat
  • OT Terron Armstead
  • DE Cam Jordan
  • CB Marshon Lattimore

Former LSU Players:

  • WR Justin Jefferson
  • S Jamal Adams
  • DB Tyrann Mathieu
  • CB Tre’Davious White

