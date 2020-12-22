5 Saints, 4 former LSU players make Pro Bowl
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WAFB) - The NFL Pro Bowl has been announced and the New Orleans Saints have five players that made the roster. Four other players are former LSU Tigers.
Saints Players:
- RB Alvin Kamara
- OG Andrus Peat
- OT Terron Armstead
- DE Cam Jordan
- CB Marshon Lattimore
Former LSU Players:
- WR Justin Jefferson
- S Jamal Adams
- DB Tyrann Mathieu
- CB Tre’Davious White
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.