5 Saints, 4 former LSU players make Pro Bowl

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WAFB) - The NFL Pro Bowl has been announced and the New Orleans Saints have five players that made the roster. Four other players are former LSU Tigers.

Saints Players:

RB Alvin Kamara

OG Andrus Peat

OT Terron Armstead

DE Cam Jordan

CB Marshon Lattimore

Former LSU Players:

WR Justin Jefferson

S Jamal Adams

DB Tyrann Mathieu

CB Tre’Davious White

