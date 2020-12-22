Amazon building massive fulfillment center in Carencro

CARENCRO, La. (WAFB/Office of the Governor) - Amazon will be building a new 1-million-square-foot fulfillment center in Louisiana.

The new facility, which is the state’s first Amazon fulfillment center, will be in Carencro.

“You don’t become the world’s largest online retailer without making a series of well-reasoned strategic investments, and Amazon’s selection of Carencro for its new fulfillment center is a testament to this,” Gov. Edwards said. “This 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center will not only prove to be a tremendous asset for all of Louisiana, but the project also will create 500 full-time jobs on-site, and spur the growth of other jobs in Acadiana. I am proud to welcome this new fulfillment center to Louisiana, and I look forward to Amazon’s continued investment in our great state.”

Located on the former Evangeline Downs site in Carencro, the fulfillment center will be near the junction of Interstates 10 and 49 and provide optimal access to Louisiana markets. In the new 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center, Amazon associates will pick, pack and ship bulky or larger-sized items, such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment and rugs.

“We are thrilled to be opening our first fulfillment center in the great state of Louisiana,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “We are grateful for the strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders as we expand our footprint in Louisiana. Every day at Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers and we look forward to creating over 500 new full-time jobs for the local community, with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.”

In 2020, Amazon ranked Louisiana No. 5 among all states for the fastest annual growth among its digital entrepreneur partners. More than 14,500 small and medium-sized businesses in the state participate in Amazon’s fulfillment network. From June 2019 through May 2020, those Louisiana entrepreneurs recorded a 49 percent growth in year-over-year sales.

”Carencro is extremely honored and equally blessed to have been chosen for Amazon’s first Louisiana-based fulfillment center,” Mayor Glenn Brasseaux said. “The economic impact of this facility cannot be overstated in terms of capital investment, job creation with respectable wages and benefits, and the increased interest in residential housing development.”

