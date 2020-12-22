Advertisement

BECi employees donate funds to community organizations

CASA Staff with BECi Underground Crew
By BECi
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DeRidder, La. (BECi) - In the season of giving, BECi employees generously donated monetary contributions through payroll deductions to benefit community organizations and spread Christmas cheer to local children and their families.

The total amount raised by BECi employees was $2,761. These funds were then matched by the cooperative and through CoBank’s Sharing Success Program for a grand total of $13,022.

Through this fundraising effort, $2,750 was given to the Beauregard Parish Council on Aging and God’s Food Box, while $2,000, plus $1,742 that was earmarked for the purchase of Christmas gifts, was given to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) in DeRidder. BECi employees elected to donate the remainder of the funds, $2,000 each, to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Wounded Warrior Project.

“This fundraising initiative is one of many ways our employees and our cooperative make a real difference in our community and have a positive impact on the lives of others,” says BECi spokesperson Danielle Tilley. “This is one program that we really look forward to every year because it’s a great opportunity to spread the spirit of giving during the Christmas season and put a big smile on the faces of many children - and their parents - in our area. Our donation was even greater this year thanks to CoBank’s Sharing Success Program.”

CoBank is a leading financial service provider for agribusiness and rural power, water and communication businesses throughout the United States.

BECi is the distribution cooperative that serves the electric needs of more than 43,000 residential, commercial and industrial members in a 7-parish area of southwest and central Louisiana. To learn more about BECi, visit www.beci.org.

