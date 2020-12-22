BRPD Chief blasted for insurance info release

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The attorney for fired Baton Rouge police officer Siya Creel says she believes the police chief likely violated state and federal laws by publicly disclosing information about Creel’s private medical insurance. At a minimum, attorney Jill Craft suggests, it was highly improper. Craft says the information released by the chief was also inaccurate and “yet another example of the chief’s thin-skinned and ill-fated judgment.”

BRPD Chief Murphy Paul, who did not immediately respond to Craft’s claims, has taken criticism for the firing of Creel, who is currently fighting cancer.

Paul fired the officer earlier this month, saying Creel violated departmental policy by doing an interview for a YouTube channel without getting prior approval. The billboards were critical of both the chief and the city’s massive amounts of homicides.

In a statement released Monday, Paul suggested Creel was falsely using the insurance issue as a way to gain sympathy.

“Upon a review of our records, we have determined that Mr. Creel was not on BRPD health insurance at the time of his pre-disciplinary hearing, which took place on November 12, 2020,” Paul said Monday. “However, we did discover that Mr. Creel applied for health insurance benefits with the BRPD the day after he was informed of the sustained allegations at his pre-disciplinary hearing, but those benefits would not have started until January 1, 2021. Accordingly, Mr. Creel was not on BRPD health insurance at the time of his hearing or at his termination. According to BRPD records, Mr. Creel never carried BRPD health insurance during his employment with the department,” Paul said.

Craft said her client is currently on his wife’s insurance policy. However, she says he recently applied, during an open-enrollment period, to switch to the city’s policy because it is less expensive. For example, Craft said a cancer treatment Creel is scheduled to get in January will cost him a deductible of nearly $7,000 under his wife’s policy but would only cost $1,000 under the city’s policy.

“For the chief of police to suggest that this was anything other than a decision by Mr. Creel about what is best for him and his family is appalling,” Craft said Tuesday.

Craft said her client also received a letter from Chief Paul over the weekend, giving a second reason that he was terminated. Craft says the chief claims Creel used his police email account to send an email about the billboards, in violation of department policy. Craft said her client sent just one such email, by mistake. She said she is now requesting all of the Paul’s emails for the past 12 months so see if any of the chief’s emails also allegedly violated departmental policy.

