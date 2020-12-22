Advertisement

Demons hang with No. 1 Gonzaga for a half before falling

Photo: Carvell Teasett (12) led Northwestern State with 16 points in Monday's loss to No. 1...
Photo: Carvell Teasett (12) led Northwestern State with 16 points in Monday's loss to No. 1 Gonzaga.(Credit: Gonzaga Athletics)
By NSU Sports Information
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wa. (NSU Sports Information) – A change in philosophy helped the Northwestern State men’s basketball team stand tall against the No. 1 team in college basketball for a half.

The Demons were within striking distance of top-ranked Gonzaga for the first 20 minutes before the Zags were able to turn the game to their preferred pace, cruising to a 95-57 victory inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.

“I was really pleased with our kids,” head coach Mike McConathy said. “The most important thing that nobody saw was our whole bench got involved. I thought we did some really good things. We turned it over too much, which is frustrating, but we did some really nice things. Guys stepped up and continued to compete and continued to play.”

Northwestern State (1-8) played at a more deliberate pace offensively than in their first eight games of the season, and it paid off for the first half.

After surviving a 14-2 Gonzaga run to start the game, the Demons pulled within five with 10:15 to play in the first half when Jovan Zelenbaba knocked down a short jumper.

The Demons shot just 35.3 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes but kept the game relatively close by knocking down several timely 3-pointers and getting 10 first-half points from freshman guard Carvell Teasett.

Teasett finished with a team-best 16 points, marking his fourth straight game in double figures. While Jairus Roberson (12 points) was the only other Demon to reach double digits, McConathy saw plenty of contributions outside the scoring column.

“Jovan Zelenbaba did some nice things, and Robert (Chougkaz) did too,” he said. “Kendal Coleman did some nice things. He only had one rebound in the first half but grabbed three or four in the second half. It’s different going up against a 6-11 guy than against a 6-6, 6-7 guy.”

Gonzaga, which entered the game with the No. 4 scoring offense in the country, cranked up its transition offense in the second half and finished with a 28-11 advantage in fast-break points while turning 20 Demon turnovers into 25 points.

Corey Kispert, who scored the first five points of the game, hit on 10 of 13 points, finishing with a game-high 27 points. Led by Kispert, the Zags shot 55 percent for the game, including 60.6 percent (20-for-33) in the second half.

Anton Watson (15), Jalen Suggs (12) and Drew Timme (12) joined Kispert in double figures for Gonzaga, which enjoyed a plus-24 advantage on the boards, including grabbing 18 offensive rebounds.

“They’re so efficient offensively,” McConathy said. “Every time they execute a play, there’s a guy lined up for a shot.”

The Demons slowed in the second half and finished 21-for-56 (37.5 percent) from the field. Roberson accounted for four of Northwestern State’s seven made 3-pointers.

“We’re not shooting the ball very well,” McConathy said. “That’s something I think will come when we get in the league. We’ve got to come back in here and compete and do a better job of working the clock.”

The Demons and Zags meet again Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Central before Northwestern State concludes its stretch of three games in as many days with a matchup at Washington State on Wednesday.

“It was a great effort,” McConathy said. “They’re really, really good. It was a great opportunity to play against the No. 1 team in the nation, and we get to do it again tomorrow.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 NSU Sports Information. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturn and Jupiter will only be 0.1 degrees apart in the night sky on December 21.
The Great Conjunction happens Monday night; Here’s how to see it
SNAP benefits
Federal cost of living adjustment will affect SNAP and other benefits received through DCFS
The first Fatburger & Buffalo's Express opens in Louisiana.
First Louisiana location of Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express opens in Cenla
This photo provided by Je’Caryous Entertainment shows Natalie Desselle Reid. Reid, who starred...
From Alexandria to Hollywood, Cenla reflects on the memory of Natalie Desselle
Mokedric K. Cyriak Jr.
APD arrests suspect in connection with recent MacArthur Drive armed robberies

Latest News

HS Basketball: Lady Vikings pull out late win over Lady Gators, 52-47
The LSU Tigers and defensive coordinator Bo Pelini expect to part ways this week, according to...
REPORT: LSU parting ways with several defensive coaches including Bo Pelini
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41)
5 Saints, 4 former LSU players make Pro Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) is carried off the field after being...
REPORT: Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire out for remainder of regular season; hopes to return for playoffs