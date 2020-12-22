From Alexandria to Hollywood, Cenla reflects on the memory of Natalie Desselle

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Many people know Peabody Magnet High School as Warhorse Nation, a school that proudly wears the green and white, and carries a strong alumni base.

Natalie Desselle Reid, a successful actress known for her roles in “B.A.P.S,” “Madea’s Big Family,” “Eve,” and several other films, graduated from Peabody in 1985.

“Natalie was always quiet with her funny,” Ron Smith, a graduate of Peabody’s 1985 class, said while reminiscing about his classmate.

Natalie passed away two weeks ago from colon cancer. The news devasted the community and Warhorse Nation.

“To hear that news, it decimated us,” Smith said. “We were very, very heartbroken.”

Many other people expressed the same feeling. Celebrities like Halle Berry, Eve, Bow Wow and many more expressed their feelings on social media. However, one post that stood out came from Sherman Desselle, Natalie’s brother, and KALB’s former morning anchor.

“First off, a lot of people had just connected the dots on who my sister was,” Sherman said. “They didn’t realize we were related.”

Thousands of people liked, shared and commented on Sherman’s post, wishing him and his family well during hard times.

“She wanted people to know like, ‘Hey! I’m a regular person from a little city who really decided to go for it and made it happen,’” Sherman said when asked about his sister’s impact on the community.

“We always felt like Natalie would do great things, and she did,” Smith said. “When we saw her on the big screen, we were just so proud.”

“She was just light,” Sherman said.

A light that originated in Central Louisiana and will forever shine bright.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.