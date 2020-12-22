Advertisement

From Alexandria to Hollywood, Cenla reflects on the memory of Natalie Desselle

By Corey Howard
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Many people know Peabody Magnet High School as Warhorse Nation, a school that proudly wears the green and white, and carries a strong alumni base.

Natalie Desselle Reid, a successful actress known for her roles in “B.A.P.S,” “Madea’s Big Family,” “Eve,” and several other films, graduated from Peabody in 1985.

“Natalie was always quiet with her funny,” Ron Smith, a graduate of Peabody’s 1985 class, said while reminiscing about his classmate.

Natalie passed away two weeks ago from colon cancer. The news devasted the community and Warhorse Nation.

“To hear that news, it decimated us,” Smith said. “We were very, very heartbroken.”

Many other people expressed the same feeling. Celebrities like Halle Berry, Eve, Bow Wow and many more expressed their feelings on social media. However, one post that stood out came from Sherman Desselle, Natalie’s brother, and KALB’s former morning anchor.

“First off, a lot of people had just connected the dots on who my sister was,” Sherman said. “They didn’t realize we were related.”

Thousands of people liked, shared and commented on Sherman’s post, wishing him and his family well during hard times.

“She wanted people to know like, ‘Hey! I’m a regular person from a little city who really decided to go for it and made it happen,’” Sherman said when asked about his sister’s impact on the community.

“We always felt like Natalie would do great things, and she did,” Smith said. “When we saw her on the big screen, we were just so proud.”

“She was just light,” Sherman said.

A light that originated in Central Louisiana and will forever shine bright.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first Fatburger & Buffalo's Express opens in Louisiana.
First Louisiana location of Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express opens in Cenla
Mokedric K. Cyriak Jr.
APD arrests suspect in connection with recent MacArthur Drive armed robberies
Charm Kennedy, 5, lost oxygen for nearly an hour after suffering a heart aneurysm while playing...
Cenla girl fights to live after heart aneurysm, father dies en-route to hospital
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Saturn and Jupiter will only be 0.1 degrees apart in the night sky on December 21.
The Great Conjunction happens Monday night; Here’s how to see it

Latest News

Cenla reflects on the memory of Natalie Desselle
How will the COVID-19 relief bill affect Cenla small businesses
How will the COVID-19 relief bill affects Cenla small business
Acadian is expecting the vials to be distributed to their employees across the state by the end...
Acadian Ambulance Service ready for COVID-19 vaccine